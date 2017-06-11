News

This Crazy Luxury Bungalow Is Literally Out in the Sea

If you're planning a dream Caribbean vacation, you definitely want a hotel close to that turquoise water. Often, though, the surf comes with crowds. Sandals Royal Caribbean's Over-the-Water Suites solve that problem and then some -- by putting you in a hotel literally above the water.

Floating water hammocks, glass floors, an infinity pool, a private boat, and a private butler that serves you on the freakin' sea are all available at the Over-the-Water Suites for the all-inclusive price tag of $4,321 per night. Yes, that's insanely expensive, but how often do you get the chance to sleep in a bungalow literally on the Caribbean sea? Probably never.

Also, the photos look ridiculous:

Each bungalow is equipped with one king--size bed, making them ideal for couples wanting a more opulent escape. Although the new spaces don't officially open till November 15, 2016, if you've got $4,321 burning a whole in your pocket, you can go ahead and book today. 

Now that place you found on Google Maps that's only 0.5 miles away from the beach must feel a lot farther away. 

