The Internet Is Deeply Divided Over This Hotel Room Cleaning TikTok

Some of us have never thought of it once, and live their hotel life trusting the housekeeping process completely. Others, instead, like to come prepared. In a TikTok that recently went viral, a cleantok (the side of TikTok that really enjoys the art of cleaning, cleaning products, and all the related) enthusiast and content creator, dubbed @operation_niki on the platform, showed off her process when it comes to checking in a new hotel, and the internet had some opinions to share.

When you find out that airplanes—which carry thousands of people every day—are actually very far from being clean , the question follows almost naturally. How about hotel rooms , then, where thousands of people not only sit but also live and sleep for usually more than one day?

"You know ya girl has issues w/ strangers bodily fluids," reads the video's description. "Can't take no chances! I'm cleaning every time!" In the video, the TikToker explains her hotel room cleaning ritual, which not only involves wiping down and disinfecting multiple surfaces and items (including the room's phone), but also mopping down the shower floor, scrubbing down the sink, and misting the furniture with a disinfecting spray.

The TikToker then proceeds to take it up a notch. After checking for bedbugs (which is a very smart hack that can save you from a very uncomfortable situation), she proceeds to pull out her blue light and passes it over the entire bedding (hence the TikTok's caption). She'd rather be safe than sorry, though, and after using the blue light, she busts out her disposable sheets (!) and pillowcases, which she puts on top of the hotel ones.

How long does the whole process take? According to the poster, only 20 minutes, and even if that is literally no time at all, she is aware that some might disagree with her practice. "This clean life isn't for everyone," she is heard saying in the video. "But this is what I do when I check into a hotel."

The comment section is, understandably, divided, and the video even made it to Twitter where it racked up over 15 million views and plenty of disagreement. "I'd rather stay home then," reads one TikTok comment. Another user is more concerned about the logistics: "Who is packing all this?!" they wonder.

However, while some travelers think this is definitely too much, others were either in awe or inspired by the deep clean, and in addition to complimenting the poster, some users even asked her for advice. "Can you show us how you pack the cleaning supplies when you fly?" reads one comment. "I struggle with that!" Other users even took this as an opportunity to ask for a list of products used.

Other TikTokers, instead, chimed in with their own piece of advice for the community. "[Hear] me out," wrote one of them in a comment. "Check 4 bedbugs 1st, that way if u find 1, u don't waste ur time cleaning a room ur not gonna stay in." We can't disagree there.