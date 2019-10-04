This Hotel Curtain Hack Inspired People to Reveal Their Best Hotel Tips

Staying in hotels can often go one of two ways: It can be a dreamy escape from squashed bedrooms, with fluffy comforters and well-stocked mini bars. That, or it can be a nightmarish experience, featuring weak water pressure and towels that feel semi-crusty. Then again, a lot of the time, hotel stays are pretty alright.
To compensate for some of the lesser attributes of hotel stays, like pesky curtains that don't stay closed, Twitter user and venture capitalist, Rick Klau, shared a hack that he himself admitted to learning on Twitter. The helpful post quickly transformed into a super-handy -- and entertaining -- thread of replies.
Following Klau's genius photo, other Twitter users poured in to share their most helpful hotel hacks -- ensuring that others can make the best of their stays under a corporation's roof.
Some women jumped in to point out that this hack has existed long before Klau's game-changing thread, sharing images of the hair clasps that were formerly used to hold curtains shut.
Regardless of who invented this genius hack, you have to admit that the replies that followed will ensure you have a happy and hygienic stay during your next stay -- whether it's at a luxurious five star hotel or a crappy motel. Oh, and always remember to tip your hotel housekeeper generously.
