Get 99% Off Pink Hotel Rooms in Honor of 'Mean Girls'

It's been 17 years since Mean Girls was released, forever changing the American lexicon and giving Wednesday a whole new purpose. It's the day to wear pink, duh. The movie even spawned its own holiday of sorts. October 3 is now known as "Mean Girls Day" by fans, thanks to a scene where Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) and asks her what day it is. "It's October 3," she answers. To honor that moment, Hotels.com has created an incredible discount for customers.

Every Wednesday throughout October, five pink hotel rooms worldwide will be available to book for 99% off. After the discount, each room will cost less than $10 before taxes and fees. You can choose from Riggs Washington DC in Washington, DC; Radisson Blu Edwardian in London; Hôtel Le Milie Rose in Paris; The Vault Hotel in Helsingborg, Sweden; and The May Fair in London. The May Fair will only be available on October 20 and 27, though.

"These pink palaces range from the cute and cheerful to the plush and decadent, so we're offering pink-fanatics the chance to stay pink on Wednesdays this October—because we're not a regular hotel site, we're a cool hotel site," Shannon Lovich, the head of PR and communications North America at Hotels.com said in a press release.

You can start booking on October 3 at 7 am. Hurry, though, because there is limited availability for each hotel, and with prices this low, they aren't likely to be around long. To get the discount, you'll need to visit this special Hotels.com web page and use one of the following codes:

For stays on October 6, use the code FETCH6.

For stays on October 13, use the code FETCH13.

For stays on October 20, use the code FETCH20.

For stays on October 27, use the code FETCH27.

And while "fetch" never really took off, I do think heir to the Toaster Strudel fortune, Gretchen Wieners, would be pretty pleased by these discount codes.