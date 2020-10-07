You Can Stay Under a Literal Rock During Election Week & It's Only $5 a Night

While our participation in the upcoming general election is crucial for a multitude of reasons (I'll save you from a political rant if you promise to get informed and hit the polls), you might need a little escape from reality once the results are in. Luckily, Hotels.com has got you covered.

The booking site is providing the most convenient escape for you and a pal to live under a literal rock. After casting your ballot -- whether that's by mail or IRL -- you can check into a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground in New Mexico. This rather unique rental experience, which is available between November 2 and November 7, has got an Abraham Lincoln-inspired "presidential" rate, which means all you'll pay is $5 a night, which we guess is a happy medium between the other presidents on $1 and $20 bills.

"Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election," vice president of global brand at Hotels.com Josh Belkin said in a statement. "We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover... because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."