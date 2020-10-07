You Can Stay Under a Literal Rock During Election Week & It's Only $5 a Night
Just make sure to cast your ballot first.
While our participation in the upcoming general election is crucial for a multitude of reasons (I'll save you from a political rant if you promise to get informed and hit the polls), you might need a little escape from reality once the results are in. Luckily, Hotels.com has got you covered.
The booking site is providing the most convenient escape for you and a pal to live under a literal rock. After casting your ballot -- whether that's by mail or IRL -- you can check into a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground in New Mexico. This rather unique rental experience, which is available between November 2 and November 7, has got an Abraham Lincoln-inspired "presidential" rate, which means all you'll pay is $5 a night, which we guess is a happy medium between the other presidents on $1 and $20 bills.
"Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election," vice president of global brand at Hotels.com Josh Belkin said in a statement. "We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover... because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us."
Considering that this is a relative bargain, it's safe to assume there will be quite a queue for booking. You'll need to be on the ball to score a stay. Beginning at 9am on October 9, you can head to the site to try and snag that coveted reservation.
For those that miss out on the exclusive stay (aka, the majority of us), Hotels.com is offering a 20% off code so you can still escape. Just look for properties with "rock" in the name and use code "UnderARock."
