You Can Win a Full Month Living in Swanky Hotels in Las Vegas

Let's be honest, one of the best things about traveling is getting to stay in a hotel. You get to live a life of luxury, if only for a few days. The beds are soft, the towels are fluffy, and room service will bring you just about anything you want.

Now, you might be able to win this life of luxury for a whole month, as Hotels.com is looking to make one hotel lover's dream of long-term hotel living a reality.

The company is seeking out one winner to spend a month living in four different swanky hotels in Las Vegas as Hotels.com's first official Hotel Resident.

The winner will get to kick off their vacation at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a room with a wrap-around terrace and views of the Strip. During their stay, they'll be treated to room service and a tasting menu at the hotel's famous Italian eatery, Scarpetta.

From there, the Hotel Resident will move into the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. They'll be able to kick it in a poolside cabana, take advantage of the in-house spa, sip Vanderpump rosé (or their drink of choice) at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and more. Did we mention the winner will also get to see Usher in concert?

The third hotel stay will be at the Park MGM. There, the winner can take their pick of three pools and several bars.

Last but not least, the Hotel Resident will spend a week in the Presidential Suite of Resorts World Las Vegas, a newcomer to the Las Vegas Strip.

There is, of course, one catch. It's a small one, but worth noting anyway. Hotels.com's Hotel Resident will be required to post four Instagrams of their experiences to their personal feed—one per hotel. Start practicing your angles now.

If you want to take a gamble and apply, try your luck at Hotels.com/VegasResident. Applications must be in before July 2 at 1 pm ET and the gig starts on July 12.