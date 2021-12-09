Win 25 Free Nights at a Hotel If You Can Endure 24 Consecutive Hours of Holiday Music
You'll be staying in the aptly named Not-So-Silent Night Suite.
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, holiday music is almost everywhere. Blasting from radio to store speakers, it's bound to get stuck in your head, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your taste. If you think it's good, Hotels.com's latest sweepstakes may be for you.
The booking site is giving away 25 free hotel nights to anyone who can withstand 24 hours straight of holiday music. Hotels.com is offering a unique experience to bask in your holiday cheer or challenge your inner Grinch by staying in the Not-So-Silent Night Suite.
The hotel room is decked out with a light-up dance floor, a karaoke machine, a Santa DJ, and an ornament disco ball, among other holiday decorations.
Two people can stay in the suite, which will have holiday music playing for 24 consecutive hours. During their stay, they'll enjoy a personalized wake-up call from Lance Bass, a $500 room service credit, and a $1,000 travel stipend. If they make it the full 24 hours, they'll win the 25 nights at the hotel. It sounds easy, but you'd be surprised how quickly one grows tired of "Jingle Bells" or "Deck the Halls."
The challenge will take place from December 19 through the 21 at the Fairmont Chicago on the Magnificent Mile. You have until December 12 to apply here, so get to it!