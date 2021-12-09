Win 25 Free Nights at a Hotel If You Can Endure 24 Consecutive Hours of Holiday Music

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, holiday music is almost everywhere. Blasting from radio to store speakers, it's bound to get stuck in your head, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your taste. If you think it's good, Hotels.com's latest sweepstakes may be for you.

The booking site is giving away 25 free hotel nights to anyone who can withstand 24 hours straight of holiday music. Hotels.com is offering a unique experience to bask in your holiday cheer or challenge your inner Grinch by staying in the Not-So-Silent Night Suite.

The hotel room is decked out with a light-up dance floor, a karaoke machine, a Santa DJ, and an ornament disco ball, among other holiday decorations.