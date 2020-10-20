You Can Rent This Stunning Private Island for $2,000 a Week

You've quarantined, your COVID-19 test came back negative, and you're ready to travel. Though I'm pretty sure anywhere but the living room couch will probably do, Hotels.com is renting out an actual private island -- with one night of personal chef services.

The booking site has created a vacation home bubble they've dubbed "Friendsgiving Island" off of the coast of Florida, where you and your "quaran-team" can get away safely. And while the perks in of themselves -- that private chef, 5,000-square feet of space, even a helicopter launch pad -- are enough to warrant a stay, the real kicker is the discount. Hotels.com is slashing the price from its typical $1,400 a night bill to about $300 a night with a minimum of seven nights, plus taxes.

"We’ve been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," vice president Josh Belkin said in a statement. "Spending time with family and friends over the holidays may look a little different this year, which is why Hotels.com is letting you reserve an entire private island to keep those yearly traditions like Friendsgiving."