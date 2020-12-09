Hotwire Is Giving Away a $25K ‘IOU’ Trip to Help You Make Up for Canceled Holiday Plans

Normally, around this time people would be trudging through the last few weeks at work before taking off for a few weeks of R&R with family in their hometown or on vacation. This year, government and health officials are advising people not to travel, meaning you won’t get to see your mom, dad, brother, sister, distant relatives, or high school exes. Bummer, we know.

Although it’s the right thing to do, it still kind of… well, sucks. Parents across the nation have come together for the guilt trip of the century and Hotwire’s got the perfect rebuttal. The travel booking company is giving away a one-of-a-kind family gift: a $25,000 luxury “IOU” vacation for you and your entire family. We have a feeling you won’t be getting any grief from anyone in your family if you win.

The trip will be good to go when it’s safe to travel again and you’re ready to reunite with family—maybe once they start speaking to you again after all the things you’ve missed this year. Hotwire will cover flight and hotel expenses for you and the whole family in the domestic location of your choice, and they’re throwing in something extra special: $15,580 cash to spend on activities during your trip. That’s not all you get if you win, either.

Hotwire will help the winner remind whomever they’re disappointing this holiday season that they love them in a big way. The travel company will create a massive billboard, do an airplane flyover with a banner, or something equally over-the-top that your disappointed relatives are sure to see.