Hotwire Is Giving Away a $25K ‘IOU’ Trip to Help You Make Up for Canceled Holiday Plans
Nothing says “I’m sorry” like a luxury vacation.
Normally, around this time people would be trudging through the last few weeks at work before taking off for a few weeks of R&R with family in their hometown or on vacation. This year, government and health officials are advising people not to travel, meaning you won’t get to see your mom, dad, brother, sister, distant relatives, or high school exes. Bummer, we know.
Although it’s the right thing to do, it still kind of… well, sucks. Parents across the nation have come together for the guilt trip of the century and Hotwire’s got the perfect rebuttal. The travel booking company is giving away a one-of-a-kind family gift: a $25,000 luxury “IOU” vacation for you and your entire family. We have a feeling you won’t be getting any grief from anyone in your family if you win.
The trip will be good to go when it’s safe to travel again and you’re ready to reunite with family—maybe once they start speaking to you again after all the things you’ve missed this year. Hotwire will cover flight and hotel expenses for you and the whole family in the domestic location of your choice, and they’re throwing in something extra special: $15,580 cash to spend on activities during your trip. That’s not all you get if you win, either.
Hotwire will help the winner remind whomever they’re disappointing this holiday season that they love them in a big way. The travel company will create a massive billboard, do an airplane flyover with a banner, or something equally over-the-top that your disappointed relatives are sure to see.
“We know that this year has been tough on everyone, to say the least, and people are really feeling the stress as we head into the holiday season--a time that under normal circumstances, we reunite with family and friends from around the country,” Nick Graham, head of Hotwire, said in a press release. “While a trip home might not be in the cards this year, we’re committed to giving travelers something to look forward to and a little comic relief in the meantime. Hotwire’s awesome deals will be there for you when you’re ready to get back out there!”
All you have to do to enter to win is visit this link and follow the prompts to put together a “Happy Next Holidays” message (aka your “I’m not coming” message) that will be generated when you complete and submit your sweepstakes registration form. Then select how you want Hotwire to share the bad news, whether that’s email, text message, postcard, or a social media post. Only one person will be selected to win, but the first 100 participants will receive a special coupon toward future travel through Hotwire as a consolation prize.
The idea for Hotwire’s “IOU” trip came about after the company ran a survey about travel plans. Through it, the Hotwire learned that more than 80% of Americans were skipping holiday travel this year, meaning they weren’t going home or on vacation, because of the pandemic. Hotwire’s survey also found that one in three people surveyed were nervous to tell their loved ones they’d once again be staying put. Of those people, 28% said they were putting off making the call for as long as they could.
Even if you don’t win the vacation, Hotwire will break the bad news to your family for you just for entering. That might just be worth more than a lavish vacation on its own.
