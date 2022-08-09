Get Ready for New 'Game of Thrones' with 'House of the Dragon' Wines

Despite the not-quite-beloved conclusion of Game of Thrones, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the soon-to-debut spin-off House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the original show. Like its predecessor, it centers on the seat of power in Westeros. Like its predecessor, there are going to be boozy product tie-ins.

Game of Thrones had wines and beers galore to help you celebrate each Sunday’s new Westerosi adventure. Even before the first drop of blood spills in House of the Dragon, you’ll have the same opportunity. Seven Kingdoms Cellars, part of Vintage Wine Estates, has collaborated with Warner Bros. to unveil a line of wines for the new HBO show.

The trio of wines vinted and bottled by Seven Kingdoms Cellars includes an Oregon Pinot Noir, a red blend from the Lodi appellation in California, and a California Cabernet Sauvignon. The wines are available for around $20 a bottle.

The new wines debuted this summer, arriving in time for the August 21 premiere of the tale of Targaryens in House of the Dragon. The reign of House Targaryen can begin on your TV and your wine rack.