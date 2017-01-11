This Website Knows if Your House is Haunted

Discovering ghosts in your home used to be something that happened to you by chance. Or, if you were a bit more cavalier about it, you’d go on a ghost-hunting expedition with your best friends and run screaming from a darkened room covered in ectoplasm.

Now, though, there’s a website that’ll tell you if your house -- or your neighbor’s apartment building -- is teeming with spirits. That’s right, Housecreep is there if you’re suspicious about ghouls or goblins lurking in the hallway of your home. As Gizmodo writes, the website was created by brothers Albert and Robert Armieri when they found city government websites and housing registries to be insufficient when it came to tracking things like people dying lonely deaths in the dark.