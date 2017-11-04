Houston Astros Fans Save Woman's Hat in Amazing Display of Teamwork

The Houston Astros clinched their first World Series title in franchise history this week with a thrilling game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. And as much as it pains me, a Los Angeles native and lifelong Dodgers fan, to write these fateful words, the Houston faithful is proving to the world just how much the title means to them.
The most pertinent example of Houston's strong collective spirit came on Friday afternoon during the team's victory parade through the heart of the city. When a woman lost her hat on top of a parking structure and saw it tumble several stories below, Astros fans banded together, proving they understand the concept of teamwork pretty damn well. Observe the impromptu heroics above.
Houstonians' resolve should come as no surprise. The city was battered by Hurricane Harvey earlier this year, which wrought massive destruction. In light of the catastrophe, the will summoned to get this woman's hat back to her was a pretty negligible task.
Here's another look at just how jam-packed downtown Houston was on Friday:
People are celebrating the city's recovery, noting how just a couple months ago, it was basically drowning in floods. Now, they're painting the town the team's trademark orange.
Congratulations, Houston, and thanks for showing the rest of the country that no hat should ever go unaccounted for.
[h/t Mashable]
