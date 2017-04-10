News

This Sky Pool Is Scary as Hell

What sold you on your last apartment? If you said vomiting or nausea there's a developer in Houston who'd like to give you a cold call.

Atop the city's Market Square Tower sits a sky pool that will impress guests as long as there's a heavy duty filter cleaning the floating barf chunks heaved into the pool each time someone looks 40 stories down to the sidewalk below. 

Market Square Tower

The new building sports a sky pool, the clear bottom of which extends ten feet beyond the roof's ledge, according to the Houston Chronicle. While it's undoubtedly a swank amenity for many, it's probably a vertigo-inducing nightmare for others.

The building does have another chunk-free pool on the fourth floor, but the open-air pool that will put butterflies in your stomach has an eight-inch thick plexiglass bottom. So, even though it looks like you'll die surrounded by the pee of strangers, you (probably) won't.

Market Street Tower

If you're in Texas and want a piece of this, only 25 percent of the building's units have been sold. The monthly rent for a building with amenities like the vomit pool range from $1,805 for a 564-square-foot studio to $18,715 for a 2,993-square-foot penthouse, according to the Chronicle.

