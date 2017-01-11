News

This Kid Is the Einstein of Shoveling

By Published On 12/12/2016 By Published On 12/12/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Even if it's not officially here, winter arrived in a big way over the last week. Huge swaths of the United States got their first taste of wintry temperatures and many were given a healthy blanket of snow. 

Most people have a "first snow" routine that includes wistfully watching the snowfall, remembering youth and holidays past. Maybe they sip an egg nog in a red satin robe. Then they remember that, oh crap, you have to shovel and drive like a damn maniac on busy roads. Also, egg nog? Gross.

But for one brilliant student of life in Wisconsin, the arrival of winter was an opportunity to flaunt their spirit of ingenuity. Those generally annoying (or flaming) hoverboards you've seen the youths with can turn you into a human plow. Watch genius happen before your very eyes in the video above (even if you definitely can't do all your shoveling this way... anything that cuts down shovel time gets a high five).

Like a young Kenneth Parcel, that child will be in charge of the country someday.

h/t Digg

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Toymakers Are Secretly Recording Kids with These Creepy Toys

related

READ MORE
Jimmy Fallon and Metallica Play 'Enter Sandman' on Classroom Instruments With The Roots

related

READ MORE
Hurry Up and See the Northern Lights With $250 Round-Trip Tickets to Iceland

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like