The World’s First Manned Hoverbike Looks Incredibly Fun (and Deadly)

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, or what sort of permit or license you'd need to get to let 'er rip here in the States on the open road/sky. For the moment, the company claims it's simply "an extreme sports instrument," and in all likelihood, it's just a crude first iteration of a more sophisticated version that may hit the market as a commuting alternative down the road. For now though, it'd be wise to leave these potential maiming machines to the pros and stick to traditional bikes.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.