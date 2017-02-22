The World’s First Manned Hoverbike Looks Incredibly Fun (and Deadly)

We may still have a ways to go until we're navigating skyways full of flying cars, but it appears we're one step closer to at least cruising around on our very own giant drones. That's thanks to a Russian company that just unveiled the world's first-ever fully manned hoverbike, which looks like one hell of a fun new way to get around, as long as you're not turned off by the very real risk of having one to several limbs severed at any moment.
The company Hoversurf recently teased its latest project -- the Scorpion-3 -- in a YouTube video that features a guy seated motorcycle-style atop the large electric quadcopter, zooming around an empty warehouse at a brisk pace about 10 feet off the ground. Hoversurf claims the rig is equipped with both a manual and automated piloting mode, and that it's ostensibly safe thanks to a system of "state of the art flight controls" that help restrict its altitude and speed. However, while the dude in the video makes taking off, steering, and landing look easy, there's nothing protecting the rider from the four whirring blades surrounding him, and you'd better believe one wrong move or sudden jerk in any direction would leave the poor sap bloodied, at best. Also, notice how excited he is to still be alive once he's back on solid ground.
There's no word yet on pricing or availability, or what sort of permit or license you'd need to get to let 'er rip here in the States on the open road/sky. For the moment, the company claims it's simply "an extreme sports instrument," and in all likelihood, it's just a crude first iteration of a more sophisticated version that may hit the market as a commuting alternative down the road. For now though, it'd be wise to leave these potential maiming machines to the pros and stick to traditional bikes.
