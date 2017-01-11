Just How Deep Are the Oceans?

Consider standing on a sunlit beach, with waves crashing in the distance. No matter the ocean that sprawls before you in this beautiful scene, lingering beneath the tranquility is a mystery that the world’s foremost experts can’t even definitively answer: Just how deep do the oceans get?

From Real Life Lore comes a primer on this topic, which contextualizes the ocean’s dark, cavernous depths by using famous landmarks to illustrate just how far down humans have explored, and where certain creatures live.

It turns out, the deepest anyone has ever scuba dived is 332 meters below the surface. That level, reached by Ahmed Gabr in 2014, was just 111 meters short of reaching the height of the Empire State building if it were submerged in water, upside down.