News

How Did 'Dick' Become Short for 'Richard'?

By Published On 09/08/2016 By Published On 09/08/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Dick, dick, dick. Few, if any, other words in the English language have the privilege of common usage as a name, a synonym for penis, and a great way of describing a jerk. So, how the hell did that happen? And more specifically, how did "Dick" become short for the name Richard? A recent video from the folks at Today I Found Out helps explain how dick rose to such prominence.

Turns out, calling someone Dick instead of Richard is a somewhat recent evolution of the nicknames Rich and Rick, both of which we also use instead of Richard to this day. As the video's host explains, it's sort of like one of those "knee bone connected to the thy bone" progressions. In the days of writing everything by hand, Rich and Rick emerged as common nicknames for Richard, and apparently, people also used to like to come up with nicknames that rhyme. This gave rise to nicknames like Dick and Hick around the early Thirteenth Century, but unlike Hick, Dick continues to stick around today.

Of course, Dick isn't the only nickname to emerge from a similar rhyme-based progression. For example, have you ever wondered by people named Robert are often called Bob? Here are a few examples, per the video:

Richard -> Rich -> Dick
Robert -> Rob -> Bob
William -> Will -> Bill

Mind blown yet? Be sure to watch the video for the full Dick story. 

h/t Slate

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and his middle name is Robert, but he would not be pleased if you ever call him Bob. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
American Kids Taste Test Christmas Foods and Have Hilarious Reactions

related

READ MORE
Is It Ok to Take a Selfie With Your Ballot?

related

READ MORE
These Boozy Donuts Come with a Shot of Whiskey Built Right In

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like