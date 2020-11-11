Here's How Most Americans Are Actually Pronouncing Pecan
Looks like the great debate is finally over.
It doesn't much matter how you pronounce it when you're stuffing your face full of pie, but after a decades-long "PEA-can" versus "puh-CON" debate, America has finally spoken.
With pie season officially upon us (we can debate best Thanksgiving dessert at a later date), the American Pecan Council decided to launch an official investigation into how we're all pronouncing the fall-favorite nut. And according to the poll , which has remained open for the last two weeks, 347,000 people have weighed in to date: "puh-CON" is the current frontrunner.
"2020 has given us a lot to discuss—and even more topics to avoid at this year’s Thanksgiving table—but 'puh-CON' vs. 'PEA-can' is one debate you can safely bring up with family and friends," executive director of the American Pecan Council Alex Ott said in a statement to AP News. "With voting top of mind, we knew it was the perfect time to re-ignite the age-old pecan pronunciation question."
Do you say “PEA-can” or “puh-CON”? Follow the link in our bio to cast your pecan pronunciation vote in The Super Safe #PecanDebate and enter to win this Super Safety Blanket with a Snacking Pecan Pouch—perfect for hiding under when you just can’t talk politics for one more minute. (Rules at link in bio)
If you yourself have got a staunch stance on the topic—and are particularly partial to the PEA-can pronunciation—we've got good news: the poll isn't closed yet. And things are looking neck and neck as of this writing.
"Even across the 15 pecan-growing states from California to the Carolinas, growers and shellers themselves say it differently," Ott added in the statement. "So we’re asking America to help us settle it once and for all and encourage everyone to join in on this fun, light-hearted debate. But no matter how you say them, we can all agree that pecans belong on every Thanksgiving table."
