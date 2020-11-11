Here's How Most Americans Are Actually Pronouncing Pecan

It doesn't much matter how you pronounce it when you're stuffing your face full of pie, but after a decades-long "PEA-can" versus "puh-CON" debate, America has finally spoken.

With pie season officially upon us (we can debate best Thanksgiving dessert at a later date), the American Pecan Council decided to launch an official investigation into how we're all pronouncing the fall-favorite nut. And according to the poll , which has remained open for the last two weeks, 347,000 people have weighed in to date: "puh-CON" is the current frontrunner.

"2020 has given us a lot to discuss—and even more topics to avoid at this year’s Thanksgiving table—but 'puh-CON' vs. 'PEA-can' is one debate you can safely bring up with family and friends," executive director of the American Pecan Council Alex Ott said in a statement to AP News. "With voting top of mind, we knew it was the perfect time to re-ignite the age-old pecan pronunciation question."