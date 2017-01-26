Wait, How Did the 'Duck Hunt' Gun Work?

Duck Hunt is either the absolute best game from your childhood or that quaint prehistoric game you've heard people talk about and don't understand. But in 1984, when Nintendo released Duck Hunt, it was amazing. Paired with Super Mario Bros., it was easily the best thing to happen to games for like a decade. But there was always the mystery of how the gun worked. That mystery grew when things didn't go your way because that thing was totally broken.

Well, as the Today I Found Out YouTube channel explains above, the NES Zapper gun was a pretty simple (kind of genius) device. It consisted of nothing but a button and a light sensor.