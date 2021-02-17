Here's How Far Mars Is from Earth & How Long It Takes to Get There

Mars has piqued our curiosity more than any other planet. Whether we're talking about science or science-fiction, there's something alluring about the red planet that has kept it in our collective imagination.

That hasn't abated in recent years as more probes and rovers make the long journey to the fourth planet from the sun. Understandably, it's often hard to contextualize some of the details about the scale of the universe when Mars is in the news. How big is Mars compared to Earth? How far away is Mars? The enormity of the distances we talk about in space can be hard to imagine, even with something as relatively close and familiar as Mars.

That can even be the case when you're stargazing and see the familiar red glow of Mars. Maybe next time you're watching the red planet get cozy with the moon or shine brightly among the stars, you'll be able to remember a little bit more about our celestial neighbor.