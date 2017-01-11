Seeing How Gummy Bears Are Made Will Make You Never Eat Gummy Snacks Again

Fans of delicious, sugary gummy snacks should probably just turn back now because the way they're made will horrify you. How gelatin and gummy snacks come about is thrown around from time to time when a vegan friend says they'll pass on those Jello jigglers. However, to actually see the production process is a completely different experience.

There's a big difference between connecting that bacon cheeseburger to its source and thinking about Sour Patch Kids as having once been a pig. Even if that knowledge doesn't bother you, seeing how the sausage is made isn't a pleasant experience.