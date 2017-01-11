Watching Ice Cream Sandwiches Get Made Is Hypnotic and Mouth-Watering

The clip from the Science Channel's "How It's Made" shows a conveyor belt of ice cream sandwiches being pumped out at the delectable rate of 140 ice cream sandwiches per minute. That's a rate that not even competitive eater Matt "Megatoad" Stonie could keep up with (though the man can house some ice cream sandwiches).

Watch the hypnotic production of ice cream sandwiches in the video above, then try to resist the urge to run to your freezer and see if you have any ice cream.

