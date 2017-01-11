Watching Ice Cream Sandwiches Get Made Is Hypnotic and Mouth-Watering

Any list of the world's best sandwiches is fatally flawed if it doesn't include ice cream sandwiches. It's damn near the world's perfect sandwich. But how they're made isn't much of a mystery. Ice cream + (cookie x 2) = ice cream sandwich.
A look inside a factory where they're made isn't the strange expose you experience seeing gummy snacks or Chicken McNuggets getting made. But that doesn't mean that it's not wonderful to see inside the factory where ice cream sandwiches are made. There's no "seeing how the sausage is made" kind of shock, just a sugary wonderland of delicious ice cream sandwiches being hypnotically assembled, one after another.
The clip from the Science Channel's "How It's Made" shows a conveyor belt of ice cream sandwiches being pumped out at the delectable rate of 140 ice cream sandwiches per minute. That's a rate that not even competitive eater Matt "Megatoad" Stonie could keep up with (though the man can house some ice cream sandwiches).
Watch the hypnotic production of ice cream sandwiches in the video above, then try to resist the urge to run to your freezer and see if you have any ice cream.
