This Is What the Ground Meat In Your Hot Dogs Looks Like

As perfectly evidenced by all the glorious styles of hot dogs and the many important institutions that create and serve them across the country, there's truly few -- if any -- other American food staples quite like the hot dog. But, hey, despite the delicious meat tubes' undisputed contribution to our national identity, you have to admit the way they're produced isn't very appetizing at all. Really, just watch this newly posted clip detailing the process from How It's Made on the Science channel.

As you may know, your average mass-produced hot dog is made with chicken, pork, and beef; specifically, the leftover trimmings from better pieces of meat. Thanks to the video (shown above), though, you can finally watch exactly how the trimmings are ground up, mixed, seasoned, mixed some more, formed into tube shapes, and cooked before being stuffed into packages like the one in your fridge. Part of that process involves blending the meaty mixture into a thick and smooth "batter," which is basically a slightly more appealing word for meat slime. Let's just say that unlike a fully cooked hot dog with a bun full of toppings, pictures of the stuff oozing out of tubes isn't going to make your mouth water.