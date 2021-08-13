Here's How Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Prepares for Dozens of Hot Dogs

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut is a legend, having won the Nathan's Hot Dog contest 14 times. He's even set the world record for devouring 76 franks in 10 minutes. And while the event goes down only once a year, there are months of training leading up to it.

According to Insider, who spoke with Chestnut following his latest win, the world's No. 1 eater (yes, this is a real ranking) starts dieting and cleansing his body by taking two days to consume only water and lemon immediately after the competition. By April, with just two months until the big event, Chestnut ramps things up with weekly practice sessions using the same flashing lights and speakers found at the real Coney Island experience.

"With the contest, it's amazing because there are people yelling at you and an MC and music," Chestnut told Insider. "But with practice, sometimes it's really, really hard to get excited to eat, so I work really hard to take every practice seriously."