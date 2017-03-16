Here's How Long Most People Last During Sex

But the average duration of sex doesn't tell the whole story of course, especially since it measures time between penetration to ejaculation. There's a whole universe of sexuality and relationships out there that has little to nothing to do with penetration. The Lovehoney study points out that 75% of men surveyed climax every time they have sex while just 28% of women do; closing that gap is why the survey was released in the first place as part of Lovehoney's Mind the Gap campaign.

So gentlemen, please, remember that She Comes First and maybe study up a bit before the next time you head into the bedroom.