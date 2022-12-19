Experts Predict You'll Return 33% of Your Christmas Gifts

Christmas gifts are so fun to open. Whether wrapped or buried underneath a few too many layers of tissue paper, seeing what gift someone got you is a treat, an almost guaranteed surge of endorphins. But sometimes, when the festive paper falls away, it's not joy that you feel. Maybe it's the sweater that you wanted, but it is in the wrong size. Or, two people who know you very well got you the same exact thing. It happens.

In fact, according to nShift, a delivery management software company, roughly one third of all people receiving gifts this Christmas will be returning items. So what does that mean for you, as a consumer?

Well first, be prepared to deal with busy return lines in stores. And for online purchases, make sure you keep all of the relevant information for the item, and keep in mind shipping times and return deadlines. Some stores are extending their return periods so that everyone isn't rushing to the store at the same time on January 4. As a gifter, if you are including a gift receipt, take the thoughtfulness a step further and check on when the return deadline is.

Hopefully, 100% of the gifts you give this year will be loved, and the hassle of taking back items to the store or returning them to sender won't be an issue you or your loved ones have to deal with.