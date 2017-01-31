Here's How Many People You'll Need To Make a Keg of Beer Worth It

As you may know, the key to throwing a great Super Bowl party -- or any sizable get-together involving thirsty people, for that matter -- is to have plenty of beer. While getting a keg seems like a smart and economical way of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of the sudsy stuff, it turns out there's a good chance you might end up with -- get this -- too much beer. Really.

Hauling a whole keg into your place should depend on how many people you're having over and how much you think they'll end up drinking before you kick 'em to curb for the night. Thankfully, the folks over at The Kitchn have come up with a helpful way of breaking it down by the numbers -- you know, in case you're better at drinking beer than you are at basic math.