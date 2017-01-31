Here's How Many People You'll Need To Make a Keg of Beer Worth It

As you may know, the key to throwing a great Super Bowl party -- or any sizable get-together involving thirsty people, for that matter -- is to have plenty of beer. While getting a keg seems like a smart and economical way of maintaining an uninterrupted supply of the sudsy stuff, it turns out there's a good chance you might end up with -- get this -- too much beer. Really.
Hauling a whole keg into your place should depend on how many people you're having over and how much you think they'll end up drinking before you kick 'em to curb for the night. Thankfully, the folks over at The Kitchn have come up with a helpful way of breaking it down by the numbers -- you know, in case you're better at drinking beer than you are at basic math.
At 15.5 gallons of beer, a keg translates to roughly 165 12oz (the amount in a can) servings of beer. That means you can have 40 people over and everyone will get at least four beers, or eight beers each if you have 20 people over. Of course, the math doesn't factor in the friend or two who will hit up the keg way more than four times throughout the night, but either way, you'll have a lot of beer on your hands. However, getting a keg makes much more sense if you're having people over for several hours, according to the The Kitchn. Not having to deal with everyone's own six-packs and the resulting mountain of empty cans and bottles is a plus, too.
In the event that you do decide to buy a keg, just don't attempt to tap it like these guys. Also, we're coming over.
h/t Lifehacker
