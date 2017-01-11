Here's the Surprising Amount Alec Baldwin Gets Paid to Impersonate Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump impersonation might have been the best of many throughout election season. NBC obviously liked it, because they've kept Baldwin around to continue lampooning the founder of Trump Steaks. However, Baldwin getting paid less than you might think, even with good ratings coming in during his appearances.

According to the New York Times, Baldwin gets paid $1,400 for each Saturday Night Live appearance as Trump. That might not seem like all that much considering the praise Baldwin is getting for the role and the way it stokes Trump's ire. But with many appearances this season, it ought to be adding up for the actor.