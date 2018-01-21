Here's How Much Super Bowl Tickets Cost in 2018 & Each Year Since the First Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII is almost here. In the days leading up to the February 4 championship, one million people will descend on Minneapolis for a very expensive weekend. However, only about 66,000 of them will be able to enjoy the game from inside US Bank Stadium.
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
How Much Are Tickets to the 2018 Super Bowl?
If you want to take part in the unofficial national holiday, it will cost you. Hotel rooms, food, souvenirs, all of it is priced according to the absurd demand that follows the Super Bowl. Getting into the game may be the most expensive part of the experience. The average ticket for the Super Bowl L in 2016 was $1,800. This year's Super Bowl is on track to be even more expensive.
The NFL allocates 17.5% of the ticket manifest to the two teams who will play in the Super Bowl. Another 5% goes to the host team. (If Vikings fans get the privilege of chanting "Skol Vikings," the two teams will get roughly 20% each after dividing the host team allocation.) The distribution method varies. The Vikings plan to hold a lottery where some season ticket holders can get their hands on tickets. If you win the lottery, you can buy tickets in the upper level starting at $950, reports the Star Tribune.
For the most part, if you're looking to buy Super Bowl tickets, you're stuck with the secondary market and you might need to take out a second mortgage on your house. At the time of publication, the cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster's Ticket Exchange site are $4,597.
Those tickets are behind the end zone as high up as seats go. If you want to be closer to the action at the 50-yard line, tickets are listed for well over $10,000.
Additionally, prices may change depending on the results of the AFC and NFC championships. Ticket brokers told Yahoo's Charles Robinson that brokers are hoping the host team makes the Super Bowl because it could drive prices even higher.
How Much Super Bowl Tickets Have Cost Every Year Since 1967
The Super Bowl hasn't always been that wildly expensive. You could have attended the first Super Bowl in 1967 for just $10, which is $74.98 when adjusted for inflation, according to GoBankingRates.com. The site dug up prices for every Super Bowl to date.
Looking through the ticket prices, in recent decades, the game was never very cheap. But it's risen wildly in recent years. Until 2004, you could attend the Super Bowl for around $500 when you adjust prices for inflation. That's expensive, but it's a whole lot cheaper than $1,800.
Take a look below to see how much ticket prices have risen since 1967. (All ticket prices are for non-VIP tickets.)
Super Bowl I - 1967
Average face-value ticket: $10
Inflation-adjusted price: $74.98
Super Bowl II - 1968
Average face-value ticket: $12
Inflation-adjusted price: $86.80
Super Bowl III - 1969
Average face-value ticket: $12
Inflation-adjusted price: $83.15
Super Bowl IV - 1970
Average face-value ticket: $15
Inflation-adjusted price: $97.88
Super Bowl V - 1971
Average face-value ticket: $15
Inflation-adjusted price: $92.97
Super Bowl VI - 1972
Average face-value ticket: $15
Inflation-adjusted price: $90.03
Super Bowl VII - 1973
Average face-value ticket: $15
Inflation-adjusted price: $86.86
Super Bowl VIII - 1974
Average face-value ticket: $15
Inflation-adjusted price: $79.40
Super Bowl IX - 1975
Average face-value ticket: $20
Inflation-adjusted price: $94.69
Super Bowl X - 1976
Average face-value ticket: $20
Inflation-adjusted price: $88.73
Super Bowl XI - 1977
Average face-value ticket: $20
Inflation-adjusted price: $84.33
Super Bowl XII - 1978
Average face-value ticket: $30
Inflation-adjusted price: $118.40
Super Bowl XIII - 1979
Average face-value ticket: $30
Inflation-adjusted price: $108.35
Super Bowl XIV - 1980
Average face-value ticket: $30
Inflation-adjusted price: $95.12
Super Bowl XV - 1981
Average face-value ticket: $40
Inflation-adjusted price: $113.41
Super Bowl XVI - 1982
Average face-value ticket: $40
Inflation-adjusted price: $104.63
Super Bowl XVII - 1983
Average face-value ticket: $40
Inflation-adjusted price: $100.89
Super Bowl XVIII - 1984
Average face-value ticket: $60
Inflation-adjusted price: $145.24
Super Bowl XIX - 1985
Average face-value ticket: $60
Inflation-adjusted price: $140.29
Super Bowl XX - 1986
Average face-value ticket: $75
Inflation-adjusted price: $168.80
Super Bowl XXI - 1987
Average face-value ticket: $75
Inflation-adjusted price: $166.37
Super Bowl XXII - 1988
Average face-value ticket: $100
Inflation-adjusted price: $213.20
Super Bowl XXIII - 1989
Average face-value ticket: $100
Inflation-adjusted price: $203.69
Super Bowl XXIV - 1990
Average face-value ticket: $125
Inflation-adjusted price: $242.02
Super Bowl XXV - 1991
Average face-value ticket: $150
Inflation-adjusted price: $274.89
Super Bowl XXVI - 1992
Average face-value ticket: $150
Inflation-adjusted price: $267.92
Super Bowl XXVII - 1993
Average face-value ticket: $175
Inflation-adjusted price: $302.71
Super Bowl XXVIII - 1994
Average face-value ticket: $175
Inflation-adjusted price: $295.26
Super Bowl XXIX - 1995
Average face-value ticket: $200
Inflation-adjusted price: $328.24
Super Bowl XXX - 1996
Average face-value ticket: $350
Inflation-adjusted price: $559.16
Super Bowl XXXI - 1997
Average face-value ticket: $275
Inflation-adjusted price: $426.36
Super Bowl XXXII - 1998
Average face-value ticket: $275
Inflation-adjusted price: $419.76
Super Bowl XXXIII - 1999
Average face-value ticket: $325
Inflation-adjusted price: $487.93
Super Bowl XXXIV - 2000
Average face-value ticket: $325
Inflation-adjusted price: $474.93
Super Bowl XXXV - 2001
Average face-value ticket: $325
Inflation-adjusted price: $457.84
Super Bowl XXXVI - 2002
Average face-value ticket: $400
Inflation-adjusted price: $554.94
Super Bowl XXXVII - 2003
Average face-value ticket: $400
Inflation-adjusted price: $543.02
Super Bowl XXXVIII - 2004
Average face-value ticket: $400
Inflation-adjusted price: $529.90
Super Bowl XXXIX - 2005
Average face-value ticket: $600
Inflation-adjusted price: $771.64
Super Bowl XL - 2006
Average face-value ticket: $700
Inflation-adjusted price: $868.99
Super Bowl XLI - 2007
Average face-value price: $700
Inflation-adjusted price: $848.50
Super Bowl XLII - 2008
Average face-value ticket: $700
Inflation-adjusted price: $815.65
Super Bowl XLIII - 2009
Average face-value ticket: $1,000
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,162.47
Super Bowl XLIV - 2010
Average face-value ticket: $1,000
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,138.08
Super Bowl XLV - 2011
Average face-value ticket: $1,200
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,337.51
Super Bowl XLVI - 2012
Average face-value ticket: $1,200
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,300.18
Super Bowl XLVII - 2013
Average face-value ticket: $1,200
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,274.96
Super Bowl XLVIII - 2014
Average face-value ticket: $1,500
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,575.95
Super Bowl XLIX - 2015
Average face-value ticket: $1,750
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,839.07
Super Bowl L - 2016
Average face-value ticket: $1,800
Inflation0-adjusted price: $1,872.56
Super Bowl LI - 2017
Average face-value ticket: $1,700
Inflation-adjusted price: $1,721.40
For the 2018 Super Bowl ticket prices are averaging about $3,700 according to GoBankingRates.com. However, it's worth noting that this price won't be accurate until after the game happens. As you can see above, it's hard to find tickets at the moment for less than $4,000 per ticket. But the listed price doesn't always match what tickets wind up being sold for.
Nonetheless, $4,000! Think of all you would do with that money. You could rent Smurfs: The Lost Village 1,000 times. Or you could buy 12 22-pound bags of chocolate at TJ Maxx. See? There are lots of worthwhile things you can do with that money.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.