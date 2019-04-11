Here's How Much a Pint of Beer Costs in Cities Across the Globe

Beer can be a serious hidden cost of travel. If you're from, say, Mexico City where a pint costs $3.03 on average and find a cheap flight to New York, you're going to be faced with $9 beers at the bar. That's information worth having in advance of your trip.
HowMuch.net took data compiled by the Wall Street Journal from OMIO's Beer Price Index to visualize the average price of beer in major cities around the world. All currencies were converted to USD and are only the price of beer in a bar, not at a liquor store or supermarket.
Additionally, HowMuch.net altered the size of each glass in the visualization to represent the amount of beer consumed in those cities.
They also note that prices at the bar aren't necessarily representative of how much a beer would cost in a supermarket. Taxes and markup vary significantly between cities and countries. The example they provide is that beer in Oslo averages $7.17 in a bar. Meanwhile, at the supermarket, the average price is just $3.45.
Here are the most and least expensive cities in list form:
Cities With the Most Expensive Pints
1. Hong Kong, China: $10.86
2. Geneva, Switzerland: $10.77
3. Tel Aviv, Israel: $9.53
4. New York, USA: $8.97
5. Miami, USA: $8.97
Cities With the Least Expensive Pints
1. Bratislava, Slovakia: $2.22
2. Delhi, India: $2.31
3. Kiev, Ukraine: $2.36
4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: $2.58
5. Kraków, Poland: $2.70
