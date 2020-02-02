How Much Does a Super Bowl Ring Cost? More Than You'd Think.

Eternal glory. That's the kind of thing people say that players are after this week. No, it's not the Tri-Wizard Tournament. We're talking about the Super Bowl, the gridiron championship where real big dudes push each other around in hopes of winning a ring.
On February 2, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City football team will face off in Super Bowl LIV in hopes of earning one of those gaudy pieces of jewelry that forever says they did the thing. That ring is one valuable piece of jewelry. However, figuring out just how valuable it is a little complicated.
How much is a Super Bowl ring worth?
There are a whole lot of reasons this is a tricky question to answer. To start, each franchise keeps the cost private. To add to the confusion, all rings aren't created equal. Some rings from a single year will be more garish than others. Some players get their name or jersey number on the ring. Meanwhile, others in the organization -- coaches, trainers, members of the PR team -- might get a slightly less opulent version.
There's a lot to unpack. So, let's start here: the NFL pitches in $5,000 per ring for up to 150 rings, reports CNN. The remainder of the cost -- oh, yes, there's lots of "remainder" -- is covered by the winning team. The rings, as seen above, are usually covered in thousands of dollars of diamonds and other gems. Each year's ring is different, so we're dealing with different costs and values for each year's ring. The Patriots' rings from Super Bowl XLIX cost $36,500 each, per ESPN. The following year, the Broncos reportedly paid $500 more than that per ring.
"Worth" itself is complicated. What the team paid is far different than the resell value. Rick Harrison, the dude from Pawn Stars, told Money, "Rings owned by almost any Patriots player from any year can bring in $40,000 to $50,000. Even a [ring from a] Pats benchwarmer can go for that much. Players and teams with large followings go for the most, and they keep getting bigger and bigger."
That $40-50K looks like a lot, but, at auction, they've gone for even more. Lawrence Taylor's ring from Super Bowl XXV sold for $230,401 in 2012. Others have sold for less than one worn by a Hall of Famer like LT.
What is a Super Bowl ring made out of?
As noted above, the rings change from year to year. Though, you know there will be plenty of gold and diamonds involved. The Philadelphia Eagles' ring from Super Bowl LII had 127 diamonds on the bezel. The number of diamonds -- like most decisions involved with the rings -- has some significance.
For instance, the 127 number was arrived at because it's the total sum of the numbers of the jerseys of the three players who touched the ball during the "Philly Special" trick play during that Super Bowl. The Patriots' rings for Super Bowl XLIX reportedly ran $36,500 each and contained 283 diamonds. That number came about because the team was down 28-3 in the third quarter before it mounted an absurd comeback.
In addition to a boatload of diamonds, there are generally gems involved. The Eagles' Super Bowl ring included 17 "rare green sapphires," according to the team.
Who has the most Super Bowl rings?
There are a couple of versions of the answer to this question and all of them involve the Patriots. No one has more rings than current Pats' coach Bill Belichick. He won two as a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and six as the head coach of the Patriots.
Those six with the Patriots were all with Tom Brady as the quarterback, and he has the most rings of any player in NFL history. Chalk it up to that weird diet, I guess. The only other comparable is Joe Greene, who also has six, but only four were won as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The other two are the trophies of his time as a special assistant for player personnel with the Steelers in later years.
Though, there's also some dude somewhere who has bought like 30 Super Bowl replica rings. That doesn't count, Dale. You aren't going to be mentioned in this section... oh, wait, dammit.
