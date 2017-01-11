How Much Money You Need to Make to Buy a Home in America

Owning a home is that glittering American ideal, spoon-fed to the public from the time we’re barely old enough to open a bank account. But just how easy is it to accomplish this end, and become a hot-blooded American with a mortgage, a dog and a seldom-used lawnmower?

Well, this all depends on which metropolitan area you live in, and according to a map assembled by howmuch.net, the cost varies by a pretty extreme degree from location to location. Using data compiled by the American Association of Realtors, the following map elucidates the median income it takes to own a home in the American West, East, Midwest and South, and which cities are the most/least amenable to homeownership.