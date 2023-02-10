This Is How Much Money Airbnb Hosts Make a Year, Ranked by State

If you thought renting out your property on Airbnb would only get you a little extra pocket money, well, you might want to look at the actual numbers.

Tipalti, an accounting software company, just released data about the average annual earnings that Airbnb hosts make around the world, and the US is at the top of the list.

With an average of $44,235 per year, US hosts flaunt the highest average annual earnings. Second place goes to Australian hosts, who make an average of $27,988 per year, while those renting out properties in the UK earn the third spot taking in $22,196 per year on average.

The "richest" US hosts, though, make well above the national average. According to Tipalti's study, Hawaii is the US state with the highest average annual host earnings. There, Airbnb hosts make, on average, a whopping $73,247 per year. Tennessee hosts follow right after, with $67,510 per year thanks to the state's many gorgeous properties and attractions. Third place goes to Arizona, where hosts earn an average of $60,448 per year.

Take a look at the top 10 US states for average annual Airbnb host earnings:1. Hawaii: $73,247.00

2. Tennessee: $67,510.00

3. Arizona: $60,448.00

4. Colorado: $58,108.00

5. California: $54,461.00

6. Florida: $53,209.00

7. South Carolina: $49,641.00

8. Utah: $48,568.00

9. Oregon: $42,964.00

10. Alabama: $41,937.00

To take a look at the complete rankings, you can visit this website.