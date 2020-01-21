This Is How Much Super Bowl Tickets Cost in 2020

The 2020 Super Bowl will be a battle between one of the NFL's best defenses and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks. Super Bowl LIV will feature the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs facing off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2, 2020, and it's going to cost you to be there to see it happen.
For most people, attending the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime event because it's one hell of an expensive ticket, to say nothing of other expenses like your hotel and drinks. However, if you're determined to see Tyreek Hill square off against Richard Sherman, you'll want to know exactly how much a ticket will set you back.
How Much Are Tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl?
The tickets are averaging $5,050.01 currently, according to TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace. That's an 18% uptick versus the average ticket price for Super Bowl LIII on the Monday following the conference championships. While prices are generally going up over time for the Super Bowl, this year's average is cheaper than the average for LII in Minneapolis when the Eagles were set to take on the Patriots.
Of course, an average doesn't let you know how little you could spend to still get into the game. The current "get-in" price, per TickPick, is $4,496. Over on StubHub, the cheapest available ticket is at $4,392. The price will fluctuate a fair amount in the two weeks between the big game and the conference championships, with the majority of tickets available through resale marketplaces.
The "get-in" prices are quite a bit more now than they were before the conference championship games that determined who would play in the Super Bowl. Prior to the games, the "get-in" price was $3,975. It jumped to $4,202 after the Chiefs beat the Titans and then to $4,652 after the 49ers beat the Packers.
How to Get Tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl
If you've got months of rent to spare and are ready to drop everything to get to Miami, you have a few options to grab tickets. Your best bet is probably a resale site like TickPick, StubHub, or Vivid Seats. Additionally, you'll find some tickets available through the NFL's ticket service, NFL on Location.
In previous years, TickPick said the best time to buy between the actual game and the conference championships is about a week out. However, Yahoo! has previously reported that the prices will climb back up again about 72 hours before the game.
The final average for Super Bowl tickets is yet to be determined, but at the 2018 Super Bowl is was $5,682, per StubHub. So, if you're going to go for it, just know you're going to pay the price of a used car to get in the door.
