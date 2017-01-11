How Porn Stars Pick Their Names, According to Porn Stars

Everyone has heard schoolyard games or seen Facebook posts about how to create your own porn star name. It's usually something along the lines of combining the name of your first pet and the street you grew up on. (MC Hammer Hobart.) Or your mother's maiden name with the brand of underwear you're wearing. (Top Man Davis.) Or the model of your first car with your high school's mascot. (Supra Husky.)
Surprisingly, this isn't that far off of how actual porn stars find their names. In a new video from Wood Rocket, porn stars reveal how they came up with their names. The answers are sometimes personal, often pop culture-influenced, frequently funny, and -- at least once -- are actually just the name of the street the actress grew up on.
Some of the explanations are really wonderful, like one actress who took her best friend from kindergarten's name verbatim. "I always thought her name was cute, so I stole it," she says.
Ryan McLane's pop culture-influenced explanation was particularly satisfying because it's basically what you would have guessed. "My first name is Ryan and my last name... I obviously got from Die Hard," he explains.
Watch the lengthy video above and be satisfied knowing that the way some stars invent their stage names is the exact way you guessed.
