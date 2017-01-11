News

Watch This Dude Make an Insane 600-Foot Basketball Shot from the Top of a Dam

By Published On 11/21/2016 By Published On 11/21/2016

Sure, there's no shortage of YouTube videos showing people miraculously making championship-winning buzzer beaters or other crazy-impressive basketball trick shots both on and off the court. But a new video from the folks over at How Ridiculous literally takes basketball stunt shots to a whole new level -- by making an all-net shot from nearly 600 feet off the top of a dam and setting a new world record in the process, that is. Seriously.

As you can see in the video (shown above), Derek from the How Ridiculous team somehow manages to sink the downright ridiculous shot on just his third attempt. At a whopping 593.73 feet, the spectacular swish shattered the Guinness World Record for the highest basketball shot ever (really, there's an official record). Of course, it's probably worth noting this isn't the first time the dudes have crushed the world record for highest basketball shot. Meanwhile, you're lucky just to consistently dribble and make a bank shot from the free throw line.

Best of all, the video captures the record-breaking basket from several angles, including a ground-level view that looks up through the basketball hoop and what's presumably drone footage that shows the dizzying view of the ball plummeting to the ground. Oh, and the guys' reaction to making the shot is pretty great, too. 

h/t Sploid

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would be paralyzed with fear if he stood that close to the edge of the dam. Yikes. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

