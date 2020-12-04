You Can Avoid Loneliness by Knowing Just 6 Neighbors, According to a New Study
Channel your inner Mr. Rogers.
Isolation this year has been tough on a lot of people. For many, it’s meant not seeing friends, family, and other people you love. It also means limiting interactions with people outside of your circle, which may not have seemed like a big deal before all of this, but could be taking a toll on you now. Most people don’t go out of their way to talk to people they don’t know, like neighbors or people on the subway, or standing in line, but maybe they should.
According to a recent study conducted by Nextdoor, along with Brigham Young University, the University of Manchester, and Swinburne University of Technology, connecting with as few as six of your neighbors could be the answer to quelling your feelings of loneliness. The study was conducted by a team of loneliness experts, which is a weird title to have, but someone’s got to do it.
The study found that knowing as few as six neighbors reduced feelings of loneliness, depression, social anxiety, and even helped with financial concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the study, participants were asked to perform small acts of kindness in their communities for a month. Those acts ranged from cheering up or listening to a neighbor, to providing tangible support by doing things like mowing a neighbors lawn, bringing in groceries, or running errands for them, and everything in between, according to a press release.
What it showed was that doing little things for neighbors helped the do-gooders in question feel less lonely in return. Around one in 10 participants said they felt lonely going into the study, but that number went down to around one in 20 participants after the study was complete. Maybe it’s time to stop pretending not to see your neighbors in the hallway, or watching them struggle up the stairs with bags of groceries, and start being a little nicer.
“I’ve spent my career studying the health effects of loneliness, but one of the things that the entire field struggles with is having ways to potentially reduce risk,” said Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, per the release. “The fact that we were able to find changes—particularly with relatively small, simple steps—is pretty remarkable.”
If you’re considering it, but don’t know where to start, try Nextdoor. The platform was created to link people in close proximity for reasons more useful than entertainment. It’s a great way to stay informed on what’s going on in your neighborhood (I just learned there’s a repeat package thief in my area, for example) and connect with neighbors who may need a little help with something small during this time.
Find safe, totally not-weird ways to connect with the people around you. You might just come out better for it.
