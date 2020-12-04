You Can Avoid Loneliness by Knowing Just 6 Neighbors, According to a New Study

Isolation this year has been tough on a lot of people. For many, it’s meant not seeing friends, family, and other people you love. It also means limiting interactions with people outside of your circle, which may not have seemed like a big deal before all of this, but could be taking a toll on you now. Most people don’t go out of their way to talk to people they don’t know, like neighbors or people on the subway, or standing in line, but maybe they should.

According to a recent study conducted by Nextdoor, along with Brigham Young University, the University of Manchester, and Swinburne University of Technology, connecting with as few as six of your neighbors could be the answer to quelling your feelings of loneliness. The study was conducted by a team of loneliness experts, which is a weird title to have, but someone’s got to do it.

The study found that knowing as few as six neighbors reduced feelings of loneliness, depression, social anxiety, and even helped with financial concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the study, participants were asked to perform small acts of kindness in their communities for a month. Those acts ranged from cheering up or listening to a neighbor, to providing tangible support by doing things like mowing a neighbors lawn, bringing in groceries, or running errands for them, and everything in between, according to a press release.