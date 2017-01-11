Here's How to Block iOS 10's New Annoying Messages Animations

It's official: Apple released iOS 10 on Tuesday, complete with dozens of exciting new features (you can finally delete Apple's stock apps now!) that'll make your iPhone and iPad better than ever. And while the update adds several cool features to the Messages app, let's just say the flashy new text animations are... a little much. Thankfully, there's an easy way to turn them off.

After you update, holding down on the redesigned send button in the Messages app allows you to change the way your text message bubbles appear when they send; for example, the "Loud" effect displays your message in giant letters while the bubble shakes slightly for emphasis. If you really want to get someone's attention, you can also send messages with snazzy full-screen animations like floating balloons, a burst of confetti, a laser light show, exploding fireworks, and a shooting star.