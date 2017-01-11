Science Reveals the Loudest Way to Cheer and It's Surprising

It might seem esoteric at first, but this is actually pertinent information. As a fan at a sporting event, you're collectively trying to make as much noise as possible. Fans want their home team to hear the fan support or they want to distract the opposition, like when a basketball player is taking a free throw or a noisy stadium interferes with the snap count at a football game.

Looking into what is verifiably the loudest way to cheer makes a lot of sense. You don't want your energy to be wasted on a feeble golf clap when you want to sound like an air horn.

Former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober set out to figure out what the smartest way to cheer is and his conclusions are surprising. Rober started by studying the sound at a USC football game to provide a baseline. He then conducted experiments in a stadium to see how different kinds of cheering is actually heard on the field, measured in loudness. (It's all relevant, but for indoor sports like basketball and hockey, the results might vary some because of the acoustics involved.)