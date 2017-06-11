Doing a Pan Flip Is Way Easier Than You Think

If you want to sauté like a TV chef, you're going to need to learn how to pan flip, or "Sauté Snap," as some call it. Although it looks like a pro move, it's easy, and more importantly, it's the only way you'll to get those veggies cooked evenly without losing your mind while turning each one individually.
An easy-to-follow video from Marlon Doll demonstrates the technique, showing off the "C" motion needed to accomplish the perfect toss. It explains that a proper flip can be done in just two steps:
1. Push the pan forward You don't want an up and down motion. Instead, you want to make a "C" in the air. To do this, push the pan forward with the far end tilted down a little until the food hits the curved edge.
2. Snap the pan back It's actually the swift snap backwards that's going to make that food flip up, completing your "C." Whatever you're cooking will respond to this motion by jumping up along the edge of the pan.
The video suggests using beans to practice your technique for easy clean up, which is a good idea, because a few bad flips could lead to teriyaki stir fry going everywhere.
Watch the video for a better visual, and then get your self in Top Chef shape.
