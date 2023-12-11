Earning airline status can be the difference between the usual stressful flying experience and a relaxing one. Earning status with an airline comes with a laundry list of perks like airport lounge access, priority boarding, complimentary upgrades, free checked bags, wider award availability, and bonus miles to put toward future flights. It almost sounds good to be true, right? Of course, there are plenty of hoops to jump through to earn status and the process for acquiring status varies by airline. Essentially, it all comes down to how much money you're spending with it per year, whether by flying or using a co-branded credit card. But which airline makes it most worth it? This is a very subjective question with an answer that varies based on your personal travel preferences and how close you are to an airline's hub—travelers based near Dallas may prefer to fly with American Airlines, for instance. You'll also need to consider which airlines and alliance partners you prefer, the freebies you want access to, and whether or not all those perks are worth the effort and investment. After all, you can also score similar perks—free checked bags, priority boarding, and bonus miles—by having certain airline credit cards. Whether you're working toward reaching it for the first time or it's your favorite annual challenge, here's everything you need to know about earning airline status in 2024—and why they're worth trying for.

American Airlines' Admirals Club at DCA | Photo courtesy of American Airlines

American Airlines To rise through the status ranks, you'll need to earn Loyalty Points by flying with American Airlines or its alliance partners, shopping through its online portals, or booking a cruise, hotel stay, or rental car with its travel partners. American Airlines' status qualification year begins on March 1 and runs through the following February. When you do qualify, perks are valid through March of the next year, so earning it early means enjoying benefits longer. By achieving status with American Airlines, you also earn Oneworld alliance status. As of 2024, you'll need to earn 40,000 Loyalty Points to reach AAdvantage Gold (and Oneworld Ruby status), 75,000 for AAdvantage Platinum (and Oneworld Sapphire status), and 120,000 for AAdvantage Platinum Pro (and Oneworld Emerald status). To reach the highest level—AAdvantage Executive Platinum (and Oneworld Emerald status) —you'll need 200,000 Loyalty Points. Depending on your level, benefits include complimentary upgrades on American Airlines and its partner, Alaska Airlines; access to those upgrades as early as 24, 48, 72, or 100 hours pre-flight; mileage bonuses of 40, 60, 80, or 120%; preferred seating; and one to three free checked bags. AAdvantage Platinum, Platinum Pro, and Executive Platinum members, as well as Citi/Advantage Executive cardholders, and Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members also receive access to Admirals Club and Oneworld partner lounges, depending on which class they're flying in. The program also awards extra benefits when you achieve points-earning milestones. At the 15K mark, for instance, you'll get to choose between Group Five boarding for that term, priority privileges for one trip, or five preferred seating coupons. Additional options including free upgrades, points bonuses, and Admirals Club day passes are also offered once you reach 40K, 60K, 75K, 100K, 125K, 175K, 200K, 250K, and 400K points. For frequent travelers based near American Airlines or Alaska Airlines hubs, Oneworld fans, or anyone with a co-branded credit card (Loyalty Point earnings vary by card), it would be worth trying for status, especially since you still have some time before everything resets on February 29, 2024.

Photo courtesy of United Airlines

United Airlines Qualify for elite status with United Airlines by booking Premier Qualifying Flights (PQFs) and earning Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) or by racking up a higher number of PQPs outright. Either way, at least four segments must be flown with United Airlines or United Express to count. Once status is earned, the benefits are yours through the end of the next calendar year. Earn PQPs by booking flights with United Airlines and its Star Alliance partners, purchasing preferred seats, paying for upgrades, and spending with United's co-branded credit cards. You can also earn one PQP for every 100 miles redeemed via MileagePlus and one PQF per flight redeemed with United Airlines or United Express. Note that while United Basic Economy tickets count toward PQPs, they do not count as PQFs. Thanks to recently announced changes, those with United's co-branded cards can now earn 25 PQPs for every $500 spent, and all PQP earnings made with eligible cards count toward earning status. The pesky 15,000 PQP cap on annual earnings across several cards has been removed, and starting in 2024, United Club Infinite Card members can earn up to 10,000 PQPs. Those who already have elite status will also receive bonus qualifying dollars on February 1: 250 for Silver, 500 for Gold, 750 for Platinum, and 1,250 for 1K. In general, you'll need 12 PQFs and 4,000 PQPs or 5,000 PQPs to reach Premier Silver status; 24 PQFs and 8,000 PQPs or 10,000 PQPs for Premier Gold; 36 PQFs and 12,000 PQPs or 15,000 PQPs for Premier Platinum; and 54 PQFs and 18,000 PQPs or 24,000 PQPs for Premier 1K status.

Depending on your level, you'll get priority check-in, boarding, and security; preferred seating; complimentary upgrades; one to three free checked bags, discounts on CLEAR Plus (free for 1K) and United Club annual memberships, and the ability to earn bonus miles on flights by United and certain partners (7X, 8X, 9X, and 11X, for each level, respectively), among other perks. United elites also receive Star Alliance Silver or Gold status (Silver for Premier Silver members, and Gold for all other United levels) which includes a range of priority boarding, baggage allowance, and lounge access benefits. United's Gold, Platinum, and 1K levels also score automatic elite status with Marriott Bonvoy and Avis for extra perks regarding hotels and car rentals. For anyone based near a United hub (like Chicago) or who enjoys an elevated flight experience with the carrier or its Star Alliance partners, it would be worth trying for elite status—especially if you're able to apply for one or more co-branded credit cards to help you rack up PQPs in a hurry.

Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Delta recently announced upcoming changes to its SkyMiles program, creating a handy chart so you can compare the benefits that'll be different starting in 2024 and 2025. Your elite status is earned based on the calendar year (January through February) but once earned, your perks remain valid from February 1 through the following January 31. Starting in January 2024, your status will be based on the amount of Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) earned instead of its current system of acquiring Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) and Medallion Qualifying Segments (MQSs), plus MQDs. You'll also be able to earn MQDs by flying with Delta and SkyTeam partners, booking vacation packages, and spending with Delta SkyMiles American Express co-branded credit cards. Cardholders can also score an annual bonus of $2,500 in MQDs, while those with a Delta SkyMiles Platinum personal or business card earn $1 in MQDs for every $20 spent and those with a Delta SkyMiles Reserve personal or business card earn $1 in MQDs for every $10 spent. That said, to qualify for elite status in 2024 now through December 31, 2023, you'll still need to go by the old system. That means earning 25,000 MQMs or 30 MQSs and 3,000 MQDs to reach Silver Medallion, 50,000 MQMs or 60 MQSs and 8,000 MQDs to reach Gold Medallion, 75,000 MQMs or 100 MQSs and 12,000 MQDs to reach Platinum Medallion, and 125,000 MQMs or 140 MQSs and 20,000 MQDs to reach Diamond Medallion. Benefits include priority boarding and check-in, complimentary upgrades (and access to upgrades within 24 hours to five days of departure, depending on your level), free checked bags, and bonus miles. Diamond Medallion elites also score a complimentary CLEAR Plus membership. Starting February 1, 2024, Platinum and Diamond Medallion members can also select their 2025 Choice Benefit (one for Platinum, three for Diamond) of bonus MQDs, Delta Sky Club membership (Diamond only), bonus SkyMiles, flight credits, or a travel voucher, among other options. If you're based near Atlanta or another Delta hub, or prefer to receive extra benefits when flying with Delta or its SkyTeam partners, working toward elite status would be worth it despite the recent changes, especially with a co-branded card.

Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines To earn elite status with Alaska Airlines, you need to focus on flying. In addition to status with the carrier, you'll also gain Oneworld alliance status, opening you up to even more perks like access to partner lounges and the ability to earn and redeem miles with other Oneworld airlines. Flying 20,000 miles or 30 eligible segments, with at least two being operated by Alaska Airlines (the others can be with its various airline partners), gets you MVP and Oneworld Ruby status. Flying 40,000 miles or 60 segments with at least six on Alaska Airlines gets you MVP Gold and Oneworld Sapphire status, while flying 75,000 miles or 90 segments with at least 12 on Alaska Airlines gets you MVP Gold 75K and Oneworld Emerald Status. The highest level, MVP Gold 100K with Oneworld Emerald status, can be achieved by flying 100,000 miles or 140 segments with at least 24 flights on Alaska Airlines. This level also gets to select a 100K Choice Benefit to use through the following year once it's reached—either 50,000 bonus miles, Alaska Lounge membership, complimentary Wi-Fi on every flight, a free CLEAR Plus membership, or the ability to gift someone MVP Gold status. If you manage to fly 1,000,000 miles with the carrier in a calendar year, you'll be awarded MVP Gold status for life. Each status level determines the extent of your benefits, especially when it comes to earning bonus miles for flights (50%, 100%, 125%, and 150%, respectively) and scoring premium-class upgrades (there are more opportunities at higher levels). You'll also receive priority boarding, preferred seating, access to speedier security lines, Alaska Lounge discounts, and two or three free checked bags depending on your level. MVP Gold 75K and MVP Gold 100K levels also receive four day passes for Alaska Lounges per year, while MVP Gold 75K members receive 50,000 bonus miles. For Oneworld devotees who are based on the West Coast or prefer to fly with Alaska Airlines, striving for elite status is a no-brainer, with an array of benefits to provide a positive flight experience and plenty of bonus miles to put toward free flights on future trips.

JetBlue's Mint in-flight service | Photo courtesy of JetBlue

JetBlue TrueBlue Mosaic status revolves around spending enough money to earn Tiles, which are linked to four elite levels. Once you reach the first level, the perks are yours to enjoy through the end of the following year. TrueBlue members earn one Tile for every $100 spent on JetBlue flights, vacation packages, hotels, and car rentals booked via Paisly by JetBlue, and other airline-related fees, while those with the JetBlue Card, the JetBlue Plus Card, or the JetBlue Business Card earn a Tile for every $1,000 they spend. Accumulate 50 Tiles (or spend $50,000) to reach Mosaic 1, 100 Tiles (or spend $100,000) for Mosaic 2, 150 Tiles for Mosaic 3 (or spend $150,000), and 250 Tiles (or spend $250,000) for Mosaic 4. At the first level, you'll receive priority security and boarding, dedicated check-in, two free checked bags, free in-flight drinks, complimentary same-day ticket switches, and upgrades to Even More Space seats at check-in (if available). The second level includes complimentary upgrades to Even More Space seats at booking, while the third level allows four free upgrades to Mint, JetBlue's business-class product, and the fourth level provides two additional Mint upgrades. Those at the fourth level also receive credits for four one-way Blade helicopter transfers between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) or Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Mosaic Tiles—not to be confused with TrueBlue points, which can be redeemed for flights—are used to tabulate elite status benefits, including Perks You Pick rewards once you rack up 10, 20, 30, and 40 Tiles. Perks You Pick include priority access for reserving Mint Suites, pet fee waivers, FoundersCard Blue membership, 15,000 points to boost your TrueBlue balance, a 20-Tile bonus toward higher Mosaic status, or a $99 statement credit for JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business cardholders. As of 2024, automatic status with IHG and Avis, a dedicated customer service line for Mosaic 3 and 4, and the ability to gift yourself or another member with a 20-Tile bonus or even Mosaic 1 status (for Mosaic 4) will also be available. For frequent JetBlue flyers, anyone based near JFK or EWR, or those interested in signing up for a JetBlue credit card, it's worth trying for status with the airline. Even if you’re not flying anytime soon, it might be worth it to spend with one of the cards and earn higher status in time for your next trip (through next year). Otherwise, not so much, especially if JetBlue doesn’t fly near you.

Photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Since Southwest passengers already receive two free checked bags, its A-List and A-List Preferred status levels emphasize other perks like priority boarding and bonus points as their main benefits. To reach A-List status, fly 25 one-way qualifying flights (20 as of January 2024) or earn 35,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year. In return, you’ll score 25% more bonus points per flight, an earlier boarding spot, access to express lanes at check-in and security, priority for same-day changes and standby, and a dedicated customer service number. For A-List Preferred status, fly 50 one-way qualifying flights (40 as of January 2024) or earn 70,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year. You'll get all the same perks as A-List status—that 25% bonus points figure gets bumped up to 100%—plus two free drinks and Wi-Fi in-flight. As you strive for higher status, you'll also have a chance to earn the Companion Pass, a benefit that lets a friend or family member fly with you for free (they'll only pay taxes and fees) through the following year. To do so, you must fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points per calendar year by spending with Southwest Rapid Rewards co-branded credit cards or by booking hotels and car rentals or shopping and dining through any of its partners. If you prefer Southwest's choose-your-own-seat model and fly it often, it's worth it just for the priority boarding perk and the chance to score the highly coveted Companion Pass benefit. But if you're someone who appreciates airline alliances and pre-booked seats, you might be better off focusing on one of the first four airlines on our list instead. Don't Sleep on Status Matches If you earn status with one airline, it's always worth checking if you can apply for a status match to score either the same level or a lower tier of status with another airline. While the rules differ for each carrier, the process usually involves sending proof of your current high-status level and filling out an online form. Websites like Nerdwallet and The Points Guy do a great job explaining the ins and outs of status matches and challenges, and how to get the timing right to maximize your perks. Bottom Line Even if your favorite airline isn't on our list, it's still worth finding out what's required to acquire status, as you might be just a few flights away from upgrading your entire flying experience. While each airline sets its own rules for earning elite status, in general, you'll be able to achieve a higher level by booking flights and spending with their co-branded credit cards. For discerning travelers who enjoy breezing through check-in, security, and boarding, or receiving complimentary upgrades, checked bags, and in-flight treats, it can be worth every penny it takes to reach your desired level of status and the litany of benefits it provides.