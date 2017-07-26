This Video Shows How 100 People React to Trying an Oyster

Eating a raw oysters is a bit of an acquired taste. It's wet, it's slimy, it involves something called "shucking," and doing it the right way isn't hard, per se, but it's not intuitive for those of us used to eating our shellfish cooked, with a fork and a knife.
That's what makes this latest clip from the YouTube channel Cut Video so damn relatable. It portrays the broad spectrum of oyster-eating humanity among its 100 guinea pigs who agreed to eat a raw oyster in front of the camera. All of us who have tried a raw oyster have, at some point, been one of these people, either slurping with gusto or coughing on a slimy, foreign object you've never felt before.
"Is it raw?" one of these oyster tyros asks after several other people have compared the offerings to female genitalia. She takes a slurp: "Oooh, that's good." Not everyone likes it though, and the funniest clips tend to be the ones where people gag and burp their way through the bite-sized morsels.
One thing is certain: There's nothing quite like a good oyster.
