Airbnb Is Making It Easier to Travel to Nearby National Parks

Airbnb has been pushing nearby travel and road trips as a safer route to exploration amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because you're sticking relatively close to home, doesn't mean you have to forego those otherworldly experiences. In fact, some people live within a short drive to the country's most picturesque parks -- and the rental marketplace platform wants us to tap into that.

Alongside the National Parks Foundation, Airbnb has curated an entire collection of listings that includes stunning locales where you can social distance from the North Cascades National Park Service Complex in Washington, the Mojave National Park Preserve in California, or along the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River.

"Travelers are getting in their cars with their families and going over hill and dale to safely and responsibly explore their own backyards in the great outdoors -- and national parks represent the perfect destination," senior vice president for Global Public Policy and Communications at Airbnb Chris Lehane said in a statement. "Many Americans are learning that they live within 100 miles of a national park, just a short drive away. I just took my family from our Airbnb on Peaks Island, Maine to Arcadia National Park for a special weekend of hiking and biking in one of Mother Nature’s great living museums."