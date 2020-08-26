Airbnb Is Making It Easier to Travel to Nearby National Parks
Travel in the age of coronavirus is all about safe road trips.
Airbnb has been pushing nearby travel and road trips as a safer route to exploration amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But just because you're sticking relatively close to home, doesn't mean you have to forego those otherworldly experiences. In fact, some people live within a short drive to the country's most picturesque parks -- and the rental marketplace platform wants us to tap into that.
Alongside the National Parks Foundation, Airbnb has curated an entire collection of listings that includes stunning locales where you can social distance from the North Cascades National Park Service Complex in Washington, the Mojave National Park Preserve in California, or along the Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River.
"Travelers are getting in their cars with their families and going over hill and dale to safely and responsibly explore their own backyards in the great outdoors -- and national parks represent the perfect destination," senior vice president for Global Public Policy and Communications at Airbnb Chris Lehane said in a statement. "Many Americans are learning that they live within 100 miles of a national park, just a short drive away. I just took my family from our Airbnb on Peaks Island, Maine to Arcadia National Park for a special weekend of hiking and biking in one of Mother Nature’s great living museums."
The campaign comes in collaboration with the National Parks Foundation in celebration of its 104th birthday and with the intent of pulling back the curtain on lesser-known landmarks.
"Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation, we are lifting the veil over three specific less-traveled parks, connecting our guests to places they may not have otherwise thought to discover and driving tourism’s economic engine into even more communities," Lehane said.
