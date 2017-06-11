How to Find out Who Ignored Your Facebook Friend Requests

Realizing somebody ignored or deleted your Facebook friend request is always awkward. But there's no way to know if it's a simple oversight or an act of malice... until now.
An easy trick shared by The Independent allows you to see the profiles of all the people who ignored your Facebook friend requests since the beginning of your Facebook existence. Here's what you do:
1. Hit the "Friends" icon
2. Select "Find Friends."
3. Hit "View Sent Requests"
4. That's it. Look at all those terrible people who ignored you.
Or maybe it's better to stay in the dark. It's safe in the dark.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.