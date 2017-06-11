News

How to Find out Who Ignored Your Facebook Friend Requests

By Published On 03/17/2016 By Published On 03/17/2016
JaysonPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

Stuff You'll Like

related

A Crowded Subway Car Staged a Makeshift Graduation for a Kid Who Just Missed His

related

Shaq Celebrates the Internet's Gross Toe Jokes with a Sparkling Pedicure

related

Crayola Wants You to Name Its Brand New Shade of Blue

Realizing somebody ignored or deleted your Facebook friend request is always awkward. But there's no way to know if it's a simple oversight or an act of malice... until now.

An easy trick shared by The Independent allows you to see the profiles of all the people who ignored your Facebook friend requests since the beginning of your Facebook existence. Here's what you do:

1. Hit the "Friends" icon
2. Select "Find Friends."

Screenshot via Facebook

3. Hit "View Sent Requests"
4. That's it. Look at all those terrible people who ignored you. 

Screenshot via Facebook

Or maybe it's better to stay in the dark. It's safe in the dark. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and just found out two people ignored her. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More