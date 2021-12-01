Here's How to See What You Listened to Most on Spotify This Year
Whether you're willing to admit your top listens is a whole other question...
Spotify Wrapped, aka the streaming platform's annual year-in-review user experience that summarizes your last 12 months based entirely on your listening habits, separates the fans from the stans. Like, maybe there's someone who listened to 1,438 minutes of Justin Bieber's "Peaches." Not that that someone was me or anything...
Spotify Wrapped walks you through your most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts. This year, it even features an audio aura reading and interactive card game, and its Wrapped Blend lets you compare your taste and trends with pals.
"In a world that continues to keep us on our toes, the 2021 Wrapped experience is full of the known and unknown, with fan-favorite experiences mixing with surprising new ones that connect listeners with each other and their favorite creators," Spotify said in a blog post.
Here's everything you need to know to check out your Spotify Wrapped this year, whether you're planning to shout your top songs from the rooftops (i.e. on your Instagram Story) or cross your fingers in hopes that no one asks.
What is Spotify Wrapped?
Spotify's annual review-style music experience is basically a little walk down memory lane, allowing you to review the songs, artists, and music genres you listened to the most over the last 12 months. Relive those post-breakup, scream-singing "Driver's License" moments and relish in the fact that you've moved on to singing "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version).
Further, Spotify analyzes your listening history and summarizes your top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the last year, and compares it to the listening habits of others.
How do you find your Spotify year in review?
This part is relatively easy, but there's an important first step: Update your app. Otherwise, you might struggle to find the feature. Now that you've done that, navigate on over to the app's main page to click on "Your 2021 in Review." Now you can access your full Spotify Wrapped experience, as well as Your Top Songs 2021 playlist and Your Artists Revealed playlist.
How do you share your Spotify Wrapped results?
As you tap through your Spotify Wrapped experience, you'll have the opportunity to hit share—whether you're adding it to your Instagram or admitting to the group chat that "show tunes" made your top genre this year.
What was the most-streamed music in 2021?
Want to compare your own list to that of the rest of the world? Here you go.
1. Bad Bunny
2. Taylor Swift
3. BTS
4. Drake
5. Justin Bieber