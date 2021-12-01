Here's How to See What You Listened to Most on Spotify This Year

Spotify Wrapped, aka the streaming platform's annual year-in-review user experience that summarizes your last 12 months based entirely on your listening habits, separates the fans from the stans. Like, maybe there's someone who listened to 1,438 minutes of Justin Bieber's "Peaches." Not that that someone was me or anything...

Spotify Wrapped walks you through your most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts. This year, it even features an audio aura reading and interactive card game, and its Wrapped Blend lets you compare your taste and trends with pals.

"In a world that continues to keep us on our toes, the 2021 Wrapped experience is full of the known and unknown, with fan-favorite experiences mixing with surprising new ones that connect listeners with each other and their favorite creators," Spotify said in a blog post.

Here's everything you need to know to check out your Spotify Wrapped this year, whether you're planning to shout your top songs from the rooftops (i.e. on your Instagram Story) or cross your fingers in hopes that no one asks.



What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify's annual review-style music experience is basically a little walk down memory lane, allowing you to review the songs, artists, and music genres you listened to the most over the last 12 months. Relive those post-breakup, scream-singing "Driver's License" moments and relish in the fact that you've moved on to singing "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version).

Further, Spotify analyzes your listening history and summarizes your top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the last year, and compares it to the listening habits of others.