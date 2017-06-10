How to Fix Every Annoying Zipper Problem

If the zipper is stuck on your favorite jacket, don't lose your shit and start frantically pulling it off over your head. Stay calm, and follow these steps.
A video posted by LifeHacker shows just how easy it is to fix every major zipper problem including a stuck zipper, or that thing where the zipper separates after it's been zipped. Turns out, if you have a graphite pencil on hand, you can fix these common irritants.
That graphite provides a dry lubricant for easy zipping, but the video also shows how to fix the zipper's slider and realign zipper teeth if that pencil doesn't quite do the trick.
Watch the above video for all you need to know. Your full-zip hoodie will thank you.
