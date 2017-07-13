You Can Fly Around the Whole World for Less Than $1,200

Most of us dream of seeing the whole world, and never go, either because we're too scared or because the money and vacation time just aren't things we have the freedom to mess around with. We can't do a damn thing about the latter unfortunately, but a new itinerary from the intrepid travel planners at The Airfare Spot have tried to account for the former, with this manic, eminently achievable trip around the whole damn world, for less than $1,200.
Now, let's do this up front; there are some caveats. Airline prices fluctuate quickly, and while we've presented the most current prices here as of publication date, there's no guarantee you'll get the same deal by the time you go to book these flights. Additionally, these are all budget airlines, meaning luggage, carry-on, and other fees will necessarily apply, possibly in unpredictable ways, so -- obviously -- check before you book.
But beyond that, this is an insanely cheap way to fly around the world, and also see New York City (if you're not local), Sweden, Thailand, and the Philippines all in a fortnight. It sounds bloody awesome. Here's a breakdown of how to do it from mid-November to December, via The Airfare Spot.
New York City to Stockholm, Sweden from $160
Fly from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York to Stockholm's Arlanda Airport via Norwegian Airlines on November 17 and stay a few days. Our tips: do a boat tour to see most of the city, take a fika break or 15, and try to get a reservation at Operakällaren.
Stockholm, Sweden to Bangkok, Thailand from $210
Also on Norwegian Air, take an 11-hour nonstop flight out of Stockholm to Bangkok on November 21. Plan on spending a five days there, touring temples, eating and drinking your way through a sea of bars and street food, and maybe even having your dinner delivered by zip-line on the remote island of Koh Kood -- if you feel like making the trip out there. Nomadic Matt has a great guide to the city.
Bangkok, Thailand to Honolulu, Hawaii from $382
This gets a little tricky, depending on what you want to do. The cheapest flights out of Bangkok will take you to Honolulu by way of Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, and Osaka, Japan, but for about $20 more -- and a much longer layover -- you can hit Manila, capital city of the Philippines, with about 20 hours or more between connecting flights. It will be tight, and you will be tired, but that's still plenty of time to see at least a bit of the city while you wait. You'll either be flying Air Asia or Philippine Air depending on what route you take, and would fly out of Bangkok November 27, per The Airfare Spot. Traditional Filipino food is amazing, by the way -- Anthony Bourdain loves it -- and Manila is one of the most culturally exciting cities on the planet.
Either way, at the end of that trip, you'll be in Hawaii, where you should plan on surfing, hiking and driving through mountains, and doing everything else the locals do.
Honolulu, Hawaii to New York City from $359
By December 4, you'll be on a flight back to the frigid New York winter and just in time for holiday shopping. And if you miss being jet-setting your way around the globe, just remind yourself of everything you can do in New York.
From November 17 to December 4, the full trip is a whirlwind with airfares totaling as little as $1,111. That number does not factor in meals, airline fees, Airbnb or other lodging costs, or your sanity after going nonstop for literally 17 days, but I daresay it's worth it. Do it with your best travel buddy.
h/t Airfare Spot
