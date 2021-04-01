News

You Can Get 20% off Your Cheesecake Factory Order Today

This April Fool's Day discount is not a joke!

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 4/1/2021 at 10:51 AM

Cheesecake Factory's Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake
Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake | Evan Bracken / Thrillist
Lemon Raspberry Cream Cheesecake | Evan Bracken / Thrillist

April Fool's Day is full of tasteless pranks and The Cheesecake Factory isn't having it. To offer a breath of fresh air on an otherwise exhausting "holiday," the chain is giving guests 20% off their orders on Thursday, April 1—seriously.

To redeem the discount, you just need to place a pickup order online through The Cheesecake Factory's website and enter the promo code NOJOKE at checkout. There's no other stipulation!

If you can't decide what to get—The Cheesecake Factory is famous for its incredibly large menu—might we suggest one of the chain's nine new entrees with one of our favorite cheesecakes for dessert?

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
