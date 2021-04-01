You Can Get 20% off Your Cheesecake Factory Order Today
This April Fool's Day discount is not a joke!
April Fool's Day is full of tasteless pranks and The Cheesecake Factory isn't having it. To offer a breath of fresh air on an otherwise exhausting "holiday," the chain is giving guests 20% off their orders on Thursday, April 1—seriously.
To redeem the discount, you just need to place a pickup order online through The Cheesecake Factory's website and enter the promo code NOJOKE at checkout. There's no other stipulation!
If you can't decide what to get—The Cheesecake Factory is famous for its incredibly large menu—might we suggest one of the chain's nine new entrees with one of our favorite cheesecakes for dessert?
