You Can Get $5 Off Your Dunkin' Delivery Order This Weekend
Here's what you need to do between Friday and Sunday.
Dunkin' partnered with another food delivery service to offer a one-weekend-only promo that'll save its customers some coffee change. In February, it offered free donut delivery through DoorDash. This time around, Grubhub users can get $5 off their orders.
From Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21, fans can opt to get their Dunkin' order delivered through Grubhub instead of going into the shop and in return, they'll be compensated. All you have to do is order at least $12 of Dunkin' product—that means coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, whatever—and a $5 discount will automatically be applied to your cart.
This is a great excuse to try the company's new menu items, like the Blueberry Matcha Latte, Matcha-Topped Donut, Avocado Toast, and Grilled Cheese Melt.
If Grubhub doesn't deliver to your area, or if you accidentally miss the weekend discount, you should also note that DD rewards members can get double points for ordering Avocado Toast until Tuesday, March 23. We'd assume that only works if you're ordering directly through Dunkin', though, so maybe don't expect the extra points if you add the Avocado Toast in your Grubhub cart.
MORE: Score $8 Off When You Order Chipotle's New Quesadilla via DoorDash
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.