You Can Get $5 Off Your Dunkin' Delivery Order This Weekend

Dunkin' partnered with another food delivery service to offer a one-weekend-only promo that'll save its customers some coffee change. In February, it offered free donut delivery through DoorDash. This time around, Grubhub users can get $5 off their orders.

From Friday, March 19, to Sunday, March 21, fans can opt to get their Dunkin' order delivered through Grubhub instead of going into the shop and in return, they'll be compensated. All you have to do is order at least $12 of Dunkin' product—that means coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, whatever—and a $5 discount will automatically be applied to your cart.

This is a great excuse to try the company's new menu items, like the Blueberry Matcha Latte, Matcha-Topped Donut, Avocado Toast, and Grilled Cheese Melt.

If Grubhub doesn't deliver to your area, or if you accidentally miss the weekend discount, you should also note that DD rewards members can get double points for ordering Avocado Toast until Tuesday, March 23. We'd assume that only works if you're ordering directly through Dunkin', though, so maybe don't expect the extra points if you add the Avocado Toast in your Grubhub cart.

MORE: Score $8 Off When You Order Chipotle's New Quesadilla via DoorDash