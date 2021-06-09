You Can Get a Free Joint for Getting Vaccinated in Washington State

As vaccination rates across the US have slowed, companies, cities, and states are trying to incentivize Americans to get their shots by promising a bunch of free stuff, from beer to donuts to cold, hard cash.

Now, Washington state is making waves for offering people who get fully vaccinated a free joint.

Earlier this week, officials with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) gave state-licensed dispensaries the green light to offer a single pre-rolled joint "to adult consumers who receive a vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic."

The incentive program is being called "Joints for Jabs" and hopes to give the state the push it needs to increase its vaccination percentage. Currently, 48.9% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated according to CNN's vaccine tracker. The state's health department hopes to hit 70%, however.

That said, Washingtonians will only be able to score a joint with their jab from now until July 12, 2021.

Joints aren't the only thing vaccinated people in the Evergreen State can score for free. The LCB previously announced that it would allow establishments to give free beer, wine, and cocktails to vaccinated individuals.

